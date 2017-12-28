US asks Russia to reduce violence in Ukraine

US has asked to ease violence in eastern over a phone call with Russian Sergei Lavrov, the has said.

During their phone talk on Tuesday, Tillerson underscored the US concern with the rising violence in eastern and asked to lessen the violence, said in a statement on Wednesday, reported.

Disputes over the eastern issue added tensions to the US- ties which have remained strained amid the ongoing probe into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US

announced on Friday that it has decided to sell advanced weapons to to help update its defense capabilities. The move infuriated Russia, which said the US decision will lead to "new bloodshed."

The arsenal sale is reportedly to include Javelin anti-tank missiles, which has long desired.

Tillerson also asked to return its representatives to the (JCCC), according to the statement.

The JCCC, consisting of Russian and Ukrainian officers, was set up in September 2014 under an agreement between and to assist the implementation of the agreements for a settlement in

Earlier this month, the said the will abandon the JCCC due to Kiev's "obstruction" of its activities.

launched a military operation in its southeastern Donbas region in April 2014, after local residents refused to recognize the new pro-West Ukrainian authorities and sought independence.

Armed conflicts have been plaguing Donbas since then and have claimed more than 10,000 lives.

In Tuesday's phone call, Tillerson and also discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula, with both sides agreeing to continue to work toward a to the denuclearization of the peninsula, said the statement.

Tensions have been mounting in the region following one nuclear test and multiple ballistic missile launches conducted by earlier this year.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)