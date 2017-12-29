US court upholds fine against bakers who refused lesbian couple

A US has upheld a decision for a bakery to pay $135,000 in fine to a lesbian couple who they had refused to serve in the state of

The owners of Sweet Cakes, and his wife Melissa, refused to bake a wedding cake for the same-sex couple, and her wife in February 2013, reports

The of Appeals on Thursday ruled that Sweet Cakes unlawfully discriminated against the lesbian couple by refusing to render service for their wedding.

The bakery owners were ordered to pay the fine for emotional damages to the victims.

"This case is not about a wedding cake or a marriage. It is about a business's refusal to serve someone because of their sexual orientation. Under law, that is illegal," the Bureau of Labour and Industries said in a final order in 2015.

Under the Equality Act of 2007, businesses cannot discriminate or refuse service based on sexual orientation, race, disability, age, or religion.

