US halts all aid to Pakistan

on Monday announced that will not get any more aid from the US as it gave "safe haven to terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan".

"The US has foolishly given more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump tweeted.

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

