US home prices continue steady growth in October

US home prices kept rising across the country in October, indicating that the housing sector continued steady growth.

According to a fresh report released by Indices Tuesday, the Index reported a 6.2-per cent-annual-gain in October, up from 6.1 per cent in the previous month.

The Composite annual increase came in at 6.0 per cent, up from 5.7 percent in the previous month, while the Composite increased 6.4 percent year-over-year, up from 6.2 per cent in the previous month.

Seattle, Las Vegas, and reported the highest year-over-year gains among the 20 cities. In October, led the way with a 12.7-percent year-over-year price increase, followed by with a 10.2-per cent increase, and with an 8.1-percent increase.

After seasonal adjustment, the National Index, and Composites all recorded a 0.7-per cent month-over-month increase in October.

"Home prices continue their climb supported by low inventories and increasing sales," said David Blitzer, of the at Indices.

"Underlying the rising prices for both new and existing homes are low interest rates, low unemployment and continuing economic growth," said Blitzer. "Some of these favourable factors may shift in 2018. The Fed is widely expected to raise the Fed funds rate three more times to reach 2 percent by the end of the New Year."

--IANS

ahm/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)