US House approves controversial foreign surveillance programme

The on Thursday approved a bill to extend by six years a key spying programme allowing the to collect communications concerning foreign intelligence targets without a warrant.

The vote for the expiring Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act was 256-164.

The legislation is now headed to the Senate, where the majority of lawmakers reportedly could vote in favour, too, reported.

The US has been highly criticised for secretly collecting phone and on US and foreign citizens, following the 2013 leaks by the

In 2015, US Congress voted to end a controversial surveillance program under Section 215 of the Patriot Act, which authorizes the US Agency's secret phone metadata collection on Americans.

Under Section 702, the US is supposed to target foreigners overseas, but Americans' communications -- even those in the -- reportedly can be snared if they are part of conversations that the targets are having.

"Actually, today's vote was about retaining the power to spy on Americans without a warrant," the tweeted.

It gives "the Trump administration greater authority to spy on Americans, immigrants, journalists, dissidents, and everyone else," it added.

"Many representatives who have expressed concern about this administration's abuses still voted for this bill.

Today, their concern rings more hollow."

Before approving the extension of the law, the House voted 233 to 183 to reject an amendment to require a warrant before on US persons.

