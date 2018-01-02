The US has intensified airstrikes in in the past week, killing at least 17 terrorists behind the increased deadly attacks in countries including

The (Africom) in two separate statements on Monday said its forces killed four terrorists some 25 km from on the evening of December 27, destroying one vehicle-borne improvised explosive device, preventing it from being used against the people in Mogadishu, reported.

Africom also said at least 13 terrorists were killed on December 24 in as intensified airstrikes to weed out militants.

"US forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect the United States, its partners and interests, and deny safe haven to terrorist groups," it said.

"This includes partnering with and (SNSF) in combined counterterrorism operations and targeting terrorists, their training camps, and their safe havens throughout and the region," it said.

The Islamist extremists have pledged allegiance to and is dedicated to providing safe haven for terrorist attacks throughout the world.

The US forces have carried out a series of drone strikes in recent months in Somalia, targeting Islamic State and fighters as the Africa Union peacekeeping mission prepares to exit the country.

peacekeeping (AMISOM) forces have also intensified operations against the insurgents, flushing them in their Lower and Middle Shabelle region bases amid an expected recall of 1,000 troops by end of December 2017.

