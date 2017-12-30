US military to accept transgender recruits from Jan 1

The has said it will begin accepting military recruits on Monday, after decided not to appeal a order blocking his ban.

The announced on Friday it would delay challenging the stay on Trump's ban before the Supreme Court, magazine reported.

"The has announced that it will be releasing an independent study of these issues in the coming weeks. So rather than litigate this interim appeal before that occurs, the administration has decided to wait for DOD's study and will continue to defend the President's and Secretary of Defence's lawful authority in district in the meantime," the DOJ said in a statement.

Trump announced the ban in July on and followed up with a memo in August directing the to stop accepting recruits and to put in policies to deal with those already serving.

Four lawsuits were filed by groups and individuals opposing the ban. Lower judges placed a halt on the ban while those cases worked their way through the judicial system.

The administration appealed those stays, but federal appeals courts denied their request to delay accepting recruits on January 1, 2018.

The had weighed asking the Supreme to intervene before dropping those plans on Friday.

Lawyers representing currently-serving service members and aspiring recruits said they had expected the administration to appeal the rulings to the Supreme Court, but were hoping that would not happen.

said: "As mandated by order, the is prepared to begin accessing applicants for military service January 1. All applicants must meet all accession standards."

Jennifer Levi, a with gay, lesbian and advocacy group GLAD, called the decision not to appeal "great news".

The had set a July 1, 2017, deadline to begin allowing recruits to enlist.

Trump's changed the deadline to January 1 before Trump announced his ban.

