The United States, while maintaining "a poor relationship" with Russia, still needs to work with in areas of mutual interests including Syria, US Tillerson has said.

and remained widely confrontational this year amid the ongoing investigation of Russia's interference in the US presidential election, the diplomatic row and the disagreements over issues including the eastern

Russian has denied evidence exists of any Russian interference in the US elections in 2016. The statement came after charges were filed in the US against former aides of the Trump campaign.

"The today has a poor relationship with a resurgent Russia," wrote Tillerson in a commentary published in the New York Times, reported on Thursday.

"There cannot be business as usual with Russia" with absent a peaceful resolution of the situation, the top US added.

Earlier this month, the has again moved to confront over the eastern issue, preparing to sell advanced weapons to and asking to ease violence in eastern

Reacting to the US arms sale decision, the said that it will lead to "new bloodshed."

In the article reviewing the US foreign policy, Tillerson also noted that the still needs to work with where mutual interests intersect, and "nowhere is that more evident than in "

Tillerson acknowledged Russia's commitment to the United Nations-backed political process to achieve peace in

Earlier this month, the latest round of peace talks on ended without any "real negotiations."

In parallel with the talks were several rounds of talks in Astana, which were supported by Russia, and The talks achieved the de-escalation zones deal for the cease-fire in four major hotspots in

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)