US stocks close higher on economic data

US stocks ended higher in a holiday-shortened week as investors were digesting the latest economic data.

The on Wednesday added 28.09 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 24,774.30. The increased 2.12 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,682.62, reported.

The was up 3.09 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,939.34.

On the economic front, the US Conference Board decreased in December, following a modest improvement in November. The now stands at 122.1, down from 128.6 in November.

The Index, a forward-looking indicator based on contract signings, rose 0.2 per cent to 109.5 in November from 109.3 in October, according to the on Wednesday.

With last month's modest increase, the remains at its highest reading since June, and is now 0.8 per cent above a year ago.

The Dow and posted the fifth straight week of gains last week after US on Friday signed a $1.5-trillion tax cut bill into law.

The tax bill, the sweeping rewrite of US since 1986, would cut the corporate income tax rate to 21 per cent from the current 35 percent and lower individual income rates.

