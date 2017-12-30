US stocks close lower as 2017 draws to a close

US stocks ended lower on Friday, the last trading day this year.

The lost 118.29 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 24,719.22. The 500 decreased 13.93 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 2,673.61, reported.

The Index was down 46.77 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 6,903.39.

The 500 has gained nearly 19.4 per cent this year, its best year since 2013, with technology and consumer discretionary the top two performers.

The Dow and posted the fifth straight week of gains last week after US earlier this month signed a $1.5-trillion cut bill into law.

The bill, the sweeping rewrite of US law since 1986, would cut the corporate income rate to 21 per cent from the current 35 percent and lower individual income rates.

Trading has been lighter than usual this week as investors get ready for the new year holiday. With no major data came out on Friday, traders paid close attention to the moves in markets such as commodities.

rose on Friday, with US crude trading above $60 a barrel, as a decline in US production and commercial crude inventories lifted sentiment.

