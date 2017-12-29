US stocks post gains amid thin holiday trade

US stocks traded slightly higher as trading remains thin in a holiday-shortened week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday increased 32.16 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 24,806.46. The rose 1.70 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,684.32, reported.

The Index was up 8.64 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 6,947.98.

On the economic front, In the week ending December 23, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 245,000, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised level of 245,000, said the on Thursday.

The 4-week moving average was 237,750, an increase of 1,750 from the previous week's unrevised average of 236,000.

Trump finally signed a $1.5-trillion cut bill into He called it "a bill for the middle class and a bill for jobs," adding that "corporations are literally going wild."

The bill, the sweeping rewriting of US law since 1986, would cut corporate income rate to 21 per cent from the current 35 per cent and lower individual income rates.

Earnings expectations for next year look decent, but they could be great with reform, according to 2018 Market Outlook released by of America Merrill Lynch.

The reform could initially add as much as $19, or 14 per cent to earnings per share, including a potential three-dollar benefit from repatriation-induced buy backs, said the

