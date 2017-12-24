Use natural aroma oils, wear a velvet dress for the Christmas party

Put on your dresses and experiment with outfits in hues like lilac, ivory, and rose gold. Don't forget to spread a few drops of rosehip on the face to have a flawless glowing skin, suggest experts.

Amit Sarda, at and Nishit Gupta, Director at KALKI, have shared few inputs:

* Invest in outfits with sequins and glitter as they have been taking the fashion by storm.

* fabric as well is a huge hit this season. Throw on that full length dress and you are all set for the party.

* Late nights and an erratic diet can cause the skin to react and behave abnormally. Wrinkles and fine lines are the most common after effects. Spread a few drops of rosehip on the face regularly to have a flawless glowing skin. Presence of retinol, a natural compound occurring in rosehip helps maintain the skin's glow and elasticity.

* Rejuvenate under eye dark circles with argan Gently apply few drops of the to the dark eye circles and over a period of time you will notice the dark circles disappearing. The presence of natural fatty acids and vitamin E in argan is primarily responsible for bringing this change.

* Opt for colours that suits you the best. Go for experimental colours this season unlike the usual darker shades. Lilac, ivory, and rose gold are recommended.

* Keep your accessories to the minimal, as you will be dancing around and you definitely don't need any disturbance.

* Heal chapped lips with jojoba oil: Now that you have sorted out under eye circles and wrinkles which are the most common area of concern, cracked lips too need to be cared for. Use jojoba for chapped lips and in due course you will realise you have soft, supple lips.

* Incorporate ruffles, feathers, tassels and other such fun elements to your look

* Go for exuberant dresses for maximum impact, high-voltage colours to make a splash, sharp suiting for a silhouette that feels so right, right now: this is it for the season.

