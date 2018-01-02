Utkarsh, Ishita dynamic talent: Nawazuddin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will be seen alongside newcomers Sharma and in upcoming "Genius", says the two actors have dynamic talent.

"It was good to be working on the first day of the New Year with such a dynamic talent Sharma and the beauty with confidence for the upcoming 'Genius'," Nawazuddin tweeted on Monday.

Nawazuddin said that "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" "is again in terrific form" with "Genius".

and are also a part of the movie.

"Genius" is said to be the story of a witty youngster whose experiments can change the way we look at science and is slated to release next year.

Besides "Genius", Nawazuddin will also be seen in "Thackeray" -- an upcoming biopic on the life of late supremo Bal

Bal was one of the iconic politicians who started his career as a Later he formed a regional political party in named that ruled the political scenario of the state for around 50 years. He passed way in 2012.

Directed by Abhijit Panse, written by Sanjay Raut, "Thackeray" will release on January 23, 2019 in Hindi and Marathi language.

