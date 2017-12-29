Varun, Shraddha team up for song 'High rated Gabru'

Actors Dhawan and Kapoor, who starred together in the 2015 film " 2", will be sharing screen space again for the song "High rated gabru" from the upcoming movie "Nawabzaade".

on Friday tweeted: "'High rated gabru' back in 2018 T-Series, Also back with this girl "

The song is by and is choreographed by

D'souza, who had directed the two actors in " 2", tweeted: "Yes we back, this time for 'Nawabzaade'. Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak."

On the acting front, is prepping for "Sui Dhaaga - Made in India".

"Sui Dhaaga - Made in India" is a story of self-reliance aimed to connect with every Indian. The film also stars and is produced by

To be directed by Sharat Katariya, "Sui Dhaaga - Made in India" is written by Maneesh Sharma. The film will hit the screens on Gandhi Jayanti 2018.

Meanwhile, D'souza is busy directing "Race 3", starring

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)