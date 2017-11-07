Parking fee hiked four times to curb air pollution in Delhi

Authorities on Tuesday hiked vehicle by four times in Delhi in a bid to curb worsening in the capital as the high-pollution winter months kicked in.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority (EPCA) here to discourage people from using private vehicles as air pollution worsened further and touched more alarming proportions on Tuesday.

The Capital Region saw its worst and smog situation of the year, which was even worse than a day after Diwali, as a yellow blanket of smog hung heavily in the sky.

The pollution level rose to dangerous levels, with 18 out of 21 active pollution monitoring stations recording "severe"



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)