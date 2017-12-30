Vinicius will be Real Madrid idol: Carlos

Former Real Madrid star has claimed rising Brazilian footballer Junior will become an idol to many with the Spanish giants.

The 17-year-old Vinícius has already signed a deal to play with Real Madrid. However, he will only be eligible to play for the side after his 18th birthday.

"I was with his family before El Clasico and they're all very humble," the former left-back was quoted saying by Marca on Friday.

"He knows that playing at Real Madrid is not going to be easy because the (Santiago) Bernabeu is very big and the fans demand a lot.

"Being a must be a source of great pride for him, but now he has a greater responsibility to improve day by day.

"I wish him luck and I'm sure he will be an idol at the club soon enough," Carlos added.

The 44-year-old Carlos who made 370 appearances for Real Madrid also said is too young at the moment to play for the European Champions but he will surely grow with them.

"I won't say that he's ready yet because he's still very young," the former Brazilian international said.

"But what Real Madrid did in thinking about the future of the club... I think it was a perfect move.

"They will accelerate Vinicius' process of growth both as a and as a human being," Carlos concluded.

--IANS

sam/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)