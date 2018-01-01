Vinit to play negative role in '...Shri Krishna'

Actor Vinit Kakar, who has featured in mythological shows like "Vighnaharta Ganesh" and "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman", has been roped in to play Kaaliya Naag in "Paramavatar Shri Krishna".
"I will play a negative character Kaaliya Naag. He will be seen in conflict with Kansa, played by Manish Wadhwa. It's an interesting role. I'm glad that I got the chance to play it. The new year is starting for me on a good note," Vinit said in a statement.
"I am enjoying shooting for the show. I started it from December 31st night. I think as an actor, it will be the best 31st. I celebrated by working for my show and enjoyed doing what I love the most -- acting," he added.
--IANS
nn/rb/vm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU