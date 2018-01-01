JUST IN
Business Standard

Vishnu Manchu to flaunt romantic avatar in 'Gayatri'

IANS  |  Chennai 

Actor Vishnu Manchu, known for action and comedy roles, will a romantic hero in his upcoming Telugu film "Gayatri".

The first look of Vishnu alongside actress Shriya Sharan from "Gayatri" was unveiled on Monday. The poster suggested a soft beautiful romantic story, a statement from the makers said.

The director believes Vishnu's role will steal the audience's heart.

Apart from "Gayatri", which is set for a worldwide release on February 9, Vishnu will be seen in an action-comedy film "Acharya America Yatra" and a bilingual political thriller "Voter" in Telugu and "Kural388" in Tamil.

--IANS

dc/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 14:48 IST

