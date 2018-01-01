Vishnu Manchu to flaunt romantic avatar in 'Gayatri'

Actor Vishnu Manchu, known for action and comedy roles, will a romantic hero in his upcoming Telugu film "Gayatri".
The first look of Vishnu alongside actress Shriya Sharan from "Gayatri" was unveiled on Monday. The poster suggested a soft beautiful romantic story, a statement from the makers said.
The director believes Vishnu's role will steal the audience's heart.
Apart from "Gayatri", which is set for a worldwide release on February 9, Vishnu will be seen in an action-comedy film "Acharya America Yatra" and a bilingual political thriller "Voter" in Telugu and "Kural388" in Tamil.
