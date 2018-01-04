For people suffering from (TB), including foods rich in C such as bell peppers, dark leafy greens, broccoli, kiwifruit, berries and oranges in the diet along with regular medication can enhance treatment and enable a faster recovery, suggests a study.

is one of the world's deadliest diseases, with one third of the global population infected. In 2016, it affected 10.4 million people around the world and caused 1.7 million deaths.

The study conducted on mice and on tissue cultures suggest that giving C -- a powerful antioxidant that reduces oxidative stress to the body and also lowers risk -- with drugs could reduce the unusually long time it takes these drugs to eradicate this pathogen.

"Our study shows that the addition of C to drug treatment potentiates the killing of bacterium Mycobacterium (MTB) and could shorten chemotherapy," William R. Jacobs, from the in New York.

That's important because treatment of drug susceptible takes six months, "resulting in some treatment mismanagement, potentially leading to the emergence and spread of drug-resistant TB", Jacobs added.

In the study, published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, the team treated MTB-infected mice with anti- drugs or C alone, or the drugs and C together.

C had no activity by itself, but in two independent experiments, the combination of C with the first-line drugs, isoniazid and rifampicin, reduced the organ burdens faster than the two drugs without C, said Catherine J. Vilcheze, at the varsity.

Experiments in infected tissue cultures demonstrated similar results, shortening the time to sterilisation of the tissue culture by seven days.

" C is known to be safe and our current mouse studies suggest that C could enhance chemotherapy," Jacobs said.

