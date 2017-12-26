JUST IN
Business Standard

Vodafone India to launch VoLTE services in January

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Vodafone India on Tuesday confirmed the roll-out of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services beginning January 2018.

In the first phase, Vodafone VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Kolkata and will be extended across the country in a short time, the company said in a statement.

"Vodafone is getting future ready with the advent of newer technologies and digital services. The introduction of VoLTE will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. Vodafone VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our data strong network," said Sunil Sood, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vodafone India.

--IANS

ag/bg

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 14:24 IST

