Vodafone India to launch VoLTE services in January

on Tuesday confirmed the roll-out of its (VoLTE) services beginning January 2018.

In the first phase, VoLTE service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, and Kolkata and will be extended across the country in a short time, the company said in a statement.

" is getting future ready with the advent of newer technologies and digital services. The introduction of VoLTE will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic enhancing our data strong network," said Sunil Sood, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer,

