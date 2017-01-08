TRENDING ON BS
Volkswagen to recall nearly 50,000 vehicles in China

The recall involves imported Beetles and imported Golf Variants

IANS  |  Beijing 

Volkswagen China will recall 49,480 vehicles due to brake design defects starting February 6, China's quality watchdog said on Sunday.

The recall involves imported Beetles produced between July 1, 2012, and August 6, 2015, and imported Golf Variants produced between July 1, 2012, and July 6, 2013, Xinhua news agency cited a statement from China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine as saying.

Due to a defective noise filter on brake boosters, the brake system may malfunction after cruising.

Volkswagen China advised affected car owners to stop using the cruise control system and will fix the brake booster for free.

