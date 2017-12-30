Wanted to bring humour to the 'Transformers' franchise: 'Bumblebee' director

says he has tried to bring "warmth and humour" to "Bumblebee", a "Transformers" spin-off.

The film's first look, which shows Bumblebee, a yellow Bug with Hailee Steinfeld, was released on Friday.

"Bumblebee" is the first in the franchise not directed by Michael Bay, who is attached to the project as a

"I wanted to approach this massive, expansive franchise and really focus in on a tiny corner of the canvas," empireonline.com quoted Knight as saying.

"Everything I've tried to do at Laika (animation studio), searching for an artful blend of darkness and light, intensity and warmth, humour and heart, I wanted to bring to the 'Transformers' franchise," he added.

Set in the year 1987, "Bumblebee" features the yellow robot seeking refuge in a junkyard, where he encounters young Charlie (Steinfeld). Charlie will help get back to health, and he will help her find her place in the world.

"Bumblebee" is produced by "Transformers" franchise veterans and Michael Bay, along with executive producers Steven Spielberg, and will also executive produce.

The screenplay is written by The also stars Pamela Adlon, John Cena, and amongst others.

"Bumblebee", a presentation, will be distributed in by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It is slated to release on December 21 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)