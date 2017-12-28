Wartime sex slavery issue can't be resolved by 2015 deal: S.Korea

South Korean Moon said on Thursday that the wartime issue of "comfort women" cannot be resolved by a 2015 agreement with

Moon's comments came a day after confirmed a secret deal in the 2015 agreement, reported.

The government in then under impeached made the secret deal with Tokyo-led by over South Korean victims, who were forced into sexual servitude for Japanese military brothels during World War II.

Moon said though the deal was inked by leaders of both nations, he, as the of South Korea, should make it clear again that the issue could not be resolved by that deal.

Moon said he felt sad when he was briefed on a review report over the 2015 deal, said.

--IANS

in/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)