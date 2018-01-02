Was blessed with talent, but I worked hard to make most of it: Ronaldo

Real striker has looked back on a successful 2017 in an interview with Spanish paper,

Speaking after a year in which won a league and double and he was awarded his fifth Ballon d'Or, said 2017 had been "an incredible year on a lot of levels", reports

"It's a tremendous feeling to look back and look at what I have achieved, having started off kicking a ball around the streets of Madeira." he said.

The year 2017 ended with him scoring 57 goals in all competitions.

"I and I have worked really hard to make the most of it," said Cristiano, who nevertheless said that his success was down to the help of "a lot of people who have helped me professionally".

The year 2017 also had its downsides for the player, who has so far only scored four goals in the 2017-18 campaign and has been linked to a move away from amid the controversy of the ongoing case against him for tax avoidance.

However, preferred not to discuss those issues, preferring to look back on the trophies he and his club have won.

"I want to dedicate this moment to my family, who are always there in the good moments and the bad, and to my friends, without forgetting those who believed in me when I was just a kid full of dreams," he commented.

