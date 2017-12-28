We are not collecting Indian users' Aadhaar data: Facebook

A day after some reports suggested that was asking new users in to enter their names as mentioned in their Card when they sign up for an account, the giant on Thursday clarified that it is not collecting data.

said it ran a small test to help new users understand how to sign up to the with their real name and connect with their friends and family.

"Some have interpreted this test as a request for people's information... This is not correct," the company said in a statement.

"The test, which has now finished, merely includes additional language on the account sign-up page to explain that using their name will help family and friends recognise them," the statement said.

At the point of account sign-up, users who were part of the test saw language that said, "using the name on your card makes it easier for friends to recognise you."

The giant did not ask participants in the test to provide their number.

The test ran with a small number of users in and said it currently has no plans to roll out this test further.

"We are not collecting data and do not require people to enter their name when they sign up to Facebook," the company stressed.

has over 217 million monthly active users in and 212 million of them are active on

It has 2.1 billion monthly active users globally.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in

The test came at a time when the government is asking citizens to link details with their digital lives.

The government recently extended till March 31, 2018, the deadline for linking with bank accounts, PAN, mobile numbers and several other schemes.

