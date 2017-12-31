Welcome: Kamal Haasan on Rajinikanth's political entry

Haasan, who is planning to take a plunge into politics, on Sunday extended a warm welcome and greetings to megastar in the political arena.

on Sunday morning announced he would float a political party that would practice "spiritual politics" and contest in all of the state's 234 constituencies in the next Assembly polls.

"Greetings to brother for his social feelings and political entry. Welcome, welcome," tweeted.

was also wished the best of luck for his new stint, and the thanked them all.

--IANS

rb/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)