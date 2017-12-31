JUST IN
Welcome: Kamal Haasan on Rajinikanth's political entry

IANS  |  Chennai 

Actor Kamal Haasan, who is planning to take a plunge into politics, on Sunday extended a warm welcome and greetings to megastar Rajinikanth in the political arena.

Rajinikanth on Sunday morning announced he would float a political party that would practice "spiritual politics" and contest in all of the state's 234 constituencies in the next Assembly polls.

"Greetings to brother Rajini for his social feelings and political entry. Welcome, welcome," Kamal tweeted.

Rajinikanth was also wished the best of luck for his new stint, and the actor thanked them all.

First Published: Sun, December 31 2017. 12:08 IST

