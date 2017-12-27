Western classical symphony headlines opening night of Bengal Music Festival

Western classical music tiptoed into for the first time on Tuesday night courtesy The Symphony Philharmonic Orchestra from

Barely 20 minutes into their second act -- famous Russian Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake", one of the most popular ballet compositions in the world -- the discerning crowd at the near-packed Abahani Ground on Dhanmondi was almost on its feet basking in the afterglow of symphony and craving for more.

So much so that once the Kazakh group's performance got over, declared: "There are two wishes I have. One is there should be a symphony group. What we witnessed today was brilliant and every nation must have a symphony group. I want to see our own also."

Muhith's other wish was to a have a designated venue for the mega-event, dubbed the "biggest classical music festival in the world" after clouds over this edition taking shape surfaced earlier.

The -- its home for the last five years -- was originally supposed to host the meet but logistical issues surfaced, forcing the organisers, Bengal Foundation, to postpone it from November to December and at another venue.

"I thank ( of Abahani Ltd, a top division football club) for allowing us to host the event here despite the league being on. The players are staying at a hotel and practising somewhere else for this event to take place which is commendable," said.

Coming back to the orchestra, used his baton to shepherd the band so symphonically with the strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion sections that the surreal sound transcended the audience into a make-believe world.

The group, which has collaborated with several distinguished conductors including K. Penderecki, Ashkenazy, R. Gutter, A. Tchaikovsky, R. Kanetti, and D. Bross, started off with a short composition by a noted Kazakh

Prior to them taking the event by storm, got the ball rolling on Day 1 of the four-day extravaganza by performing a kriti (a compositional format of Carnatic music) on Raga Abhogi, a Carnatic raga that has also been adopted into Hindustani classical form.

Subramaniam came back on stage with his ensemble to perform with the Orchestra, this time with a fusion between the East and West with his composition titled 'Shanti Priya'.

Late into the night, there was sarod recital by Rajrupa Chowdhury, khyal vocals by and Supriya Das, sitar by and a flute-sitar jugalbandi by and

(Debayan's visit to is at the invitation of the Bengal Classical Music Festival's organisers)

--IANS

dm/ssp/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)