WhatsApp crashed, restored as India welcomed 2018

Users in and other parts of the world went into a after went down puncturing their plans to wish their friends a "prosperous 2018" at the of midnight. It was restored in two hours.

At midnight, a large spike was seen in the number of reports that the messaging service was suffering outages in India, Japan, Britain, Barbados, Panama, South Africa, and Qatar, reported.

According to downdetector.co.uk, it received 2,012 reports that was not working at its peak.

Thousands of people took to and other platforms to express anger, as well as connect with their dear ones, while the Facebook-owned remained dormant for almost two hours on Sunday.

Several people used to vent their frustrations using the #whatsappdown.

One user wrote: "Nothing could've been better than servers crashing on #whatsappdown #WhatsApp"

Another said: "Open Send message. Nothing. Airplane mode on. Airplane mode off. Nothing. Open See £whatsappDown. Find relief that it's not just me. #HappyNewYear2018."

The app appeared to display a permanent loading wheel with messages failing to deliver. later apologised.

" users around the world experienced a brief outage today that has now been resolved. We apologise for the inconvenience," a was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, some could have experienced this problem due to cutting support for some

Last week, the company confirmed that the mobile messaging app will stop working on a number of platforms from December 31.

The messaging app dropped the support for ' OS', ' 10', 'Windows Phone 8.0' and older platforms, from December 31.

"We will no longer actively develop for these platforms, some features may stop functioning at any time," had said at that time.

