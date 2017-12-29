WhatsApp enables 'Reply Privately' feature by mistake

mistakenly rolled out the 'Reply Privately' feature in a beta update that will allow users to privately send a message to a participant in a group without anyone else knowing about it.

According to Express.co.uk, the hotly-anticipated feature is under development and could be rolled out with other features as well.

The feature appeared and was subsequently dropped from the beta version of the app, watcher of the popular chat app @WABetaInfo said, confirming that the developers wrongly enabled the feature.

"In the new beta for Windows Phone the private reply feature is disabled. Probably has wrongly enabled it in 2.17.342," WABetaInfo tweeted.

WABetaInfo said that the option will only be available in group chats and will be included in the small menu that pops-up when users press and hold on a message.

Earlier this month, WABetaInfo leaked the details of the features that was developing for web and desktop, including tap to unblock and a picture-in-picture (PIP) mode.

--IANS

sku/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)