WhatsApp stops working on these smartphones

Facebook-owned mobile messaging app has stopped working on that support ' OS', ' 10', ' 8.0' and older platforms in the New Year.

"These platforms don't offer the kind of capabilities we need to expand our app's features in the future," a wrote in a support note on the company's website.

"If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer OS version, or to a newer running OS 4.0+, running iOS 7+, or 8.1+ so that you can continue using WhatsApp," it said.

Users would be able to use but would not be able to create new accounts or re-verify existing accounts.

"Because we will no longer actively develop for these platforms, some features may stop functioning at any time," said.

would also end support for S40 after December 31, 2018 and versions 2.3.7 and older after February 1, 2020.

"As we look ahead to our next seven years, we want to focus our efforts on the mobile platforms the vast majority of people use," the company said.

"If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer Android, iPhone, or to continue using WhatsApp," it added.

--IANS

na/in

