White House preparing for government shutdown: Official

is preparing for a shutdown, as the chances of a short-term funding bill passed by the are dimmed, a has said.

"OMB is preparing for what we're calling the Schumer Shutdown," said Office of Management and Budget (OMB) at a press briefing on Friday, reported.

The is blaming standing in the way for the to pass the stopgap spending bill which has already been approved by the on Thursday night on largely party lines.

Before the briefing, Mulvaney told a group of reporters that the had told a bunch of administrative agencies to implement lapse plan, which means that they should prepare for a shutdown.

Mulvaney reiterated at the press briefing that the does not want a shutdown.

The federal is running on its third temporary spending bill since fiscal year 2018 which began on October 1, last year.

The current funding measure expires at Friday midnight.

The on Friday confirmed that cancelled his trip to and met Senator Schumer in order to secure a deal to avoid shutdown.

Nancy Pelosi, the House minority leader, said on Friday that she hopes that Schumer will be able to find out an immigration bill that Trump will support.

After the meeting, Schumer told reporters that they made some progress but still have "a good number of disagreements".

Democrat lawmakers are demanding a spending deal should include protections for young immigrants known as "Dreamers" brought to US as children. However, Republicans who control both chambers of the want to discuss an immigration bill separately.

The last shutdown occurred in 2013 when Republican lawmakers unsuccessfully tried to defund the Affordable Care Act.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)