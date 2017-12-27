White House's iconic magnolia tree to be cut down

The nearly two century-old iconic tree standing by the of the is scheduled to be cut down later this week.

It is the oldest tree on the grounds, a witness to egg rolls and state ceremonies, a resignation, a plane crash, all the tumult and triumph of 39 presidencies, reported.

But the tree is badly damaged and decayed, the announced on Tuesday. First Lady called for a large portion of it to be removed at the recommendation of specialists from the

"The overall architecture and structure of the tree is greatly compromised and the tree is completely dependent on the artificial support," said the specialists.

"Without the extensive cabling system, the tree would have fallen years ago," they said, adding that its trunk is too delicate for further interventions, reported.

Donald Trump's said: "Mrs Trump personally reviewed the reports from the US and spoke at length with her staff about exploring every option before making the decision.

"... She was concerned about the safety of visitors and members of the press who are often standing right in front of the tree during Marine One lifts," Grisham said.

She added that the wood from the tree will be preserved.

The magnolia, with its enormous canopy extending beyond the second floor of the White House, was planted by then US to commemorate his wife

According to CNN, another magnolia, born directly from the original's healthy branches, will soon be planted in its place, for history to live on.

