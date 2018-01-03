Biotech's Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) against fever has received pre-qualification from the (WHO), the said on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad-based company claims that Typbar TCV is the world's first clinically proven TCV.

The WHO pre-qualification enables the procurement and supplies of this life saving vaccine to Unicef, the (PAHO) and (a vaccine alliance) supported countries.

Typbar TCV has been evaluated in Human Challenge Studies at and conjugate have been recommended by of Experts on (WHO-SAGE).

Typbar TCV is the first vaccine, clinically proven to be administered to children from 6 months of age to adults and confers long term protection against fever, said Dr. Krishna Ella, of Biotech.

International Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimates that in 2016, there were approximately 12 million cases of fever resulting in around 130,000 deaths.

fever is caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi (S. Typhi), which infects humans due to and from sewage and other infected humans.

Currently a third of the global population is at risk of fever, which results in reduced school attendance, loss of work and wages, lowered pregnancy outcomes and impaired physical and cognitive development of children.

Typbar TCV is a result of dedicated product development at Biotech since 2001, where all aspects of the product profile were studied and evaluated in human clinical trials.

WHO-SAGE recommended the use of conjugate for use in infants between 6 and 23 months of age and catch up for children between 2 and 15 years of age. This recommendation paves the way for countries to introduce the vaccine into their programs.

"With the recent Board approval of a $85 million funding window to make the conjugate vaccine available in Gavi-supported countries, we now expect the first introductions to take place as soon as the first half of 2019," said Dr Seth Berkley, of Gavi, the

