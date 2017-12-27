Who will have the final say, asks Kejriwal

A day after Lt Governor returned the government's move to home deliver public services, Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked him, questioning "who should have the final say".

" says digitisation enough. Elected says digitisation needs to be coupled with doorstep delivery. does not agree. So, the question is - in a democracy, in such a situation, who should have final say - or elected ?"

Kejriwal said this in a tweet, attaching a news report titled 'Doorstep delivery: says Baijal 'rejected' plan, L-G says digitise it'.

On Tuesday, Baijal's office said that the has only "advised to reconsider the proposal in its present form and suggested alternative model to eliminate corruption and improve public service delivery".

Baijal also said that digital delivery of services could be the "most effective" tool to eliminate corruption as it removed human interface, minimised delays and discretion.

On Tuesday, Delhi's Deputy also attacked the LG's decision, saying: "Huge setback in government's efforts to provide good and corruption free governance...

" has taken decision without knowing field reality." He said most of these services were already digital, yet there were long queues in offices.

The had, under the scheme, decided to offer over 40 services ranging from the grant of water connection to marriage certificates at people's doorstep.

--IANS

aks/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)