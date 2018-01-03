Why Genelia didn't speak to Riteish on 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' set

"Tujhe Meri Kasam", which released 15 years ago, was "life-changing" for Riteish Deshmukh, who says his co-star and now wife didn't speak to him for the first two days on the film's set.

Riteish tweeted on Wednesday: "January 3, 2003: 15 years ago 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' released. Debut film: Life changed. became an Co-star (has) become my baiko (wife)."

He extended "sincere thanks" to

"I love you Sir, Ramoji Rao sir, respect. Cinematographer Kabir Lal sir, who recommended me," added the son of late

Sharing a story from the film's set, he said: " didn't speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the of then. The first thing asked me was 'Where is your security?'. I replied 'I don't have any'."

