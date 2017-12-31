Wife poisoned to death by husband in Bengal

A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her husband in West Bengal's South district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in district's Canning area on Saturday night.

"My father tortured my mother yesterday (Saturday) after she asked for some money and forcibly made her drink poison. When I protested, he beat me up," alleged the couple's daughter.

Following the incident, the neighbours agitated demanding the arrest of the accused. They complained that the husband neglected the wife and child after marrying another woman a few years back.

"He did not stay here anymore after marrying another woman but used to come to see his family sometime. But he tortured his wife whenever he asked for money to run the family," a neighbour alleged.

Police said they are inquiring the matter. However, no formal police complaint has been lodged yet.

--IANS

mgr/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)