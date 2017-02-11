Will be patient, then do what needs to be done: V K Sasikala

As support for rival O continued to grow, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary V K on Saturday sought an appointment with Governor C She said her camp would be patient for some time and then "do what needs to be done".

Speaking to Jaya TV, said she believes in democracy and justice and maintaining patience.

"Only to some extent we can be patient. After that we altogether would do what needs to be done," she said.

She said the party is like an iron fort and cannot be shaken by anybody.

said the party has a cadre strength of 1.5 crore and those who try to divide the party would lose.

She also said that there is nothing for her to fear.

Her remarks came after she sought an appointment with Governor Rao along with all legislators supporting her.

In a letter to Rao, copies of which were issued to the media, said acting Chief Minister O has resigned from his post and the same was accepted by the Governor a week ago.

"...taking the urgency of the situation at hand, I would like to seek an appointment with Your Excellency by today with all MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) who extended their support to me regarding further course of action to form the Government," told Rao.

"I believe Your Excellency will act immediately to save the Sovereignty of the Constitution, democracy and the interest of the State," the letter notes.

revolted against on Tuesday night alleging that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to pave the way for to occupy that chair.

Subsequently, a state minister, five legislators, one sitting MP, party old-timers, former legislators and others have started expressing their support to

The ruling now has two clear divisions — one led by and the other under

has already submitted documents electing her as the leader of legislature party and staked her claim to form the government.