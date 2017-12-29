Will enquire into Facebook demanding users' Aadhaar: Minister

Electronics and Prasad on Friday said he will "get the entire facts" about reportedly demanding new users' and revert to Parliament.

"I have also seen the news (about Facebook) in media. They have also given a reply that it was not mandatory. But I will get the entire facts on record before I revert to you," Prasad told the Rajya Sabha in response to a supplementary question on cyber security and data protection.

The also said that the government is going to bring very soon a

It was reported a few days back that new users trying to sign up for were asked to enter their name "as per Aadhaar" records.

However, has already clarified that it was "not collecting" the data and was just running a "small test" to weed out fake accounts.

"There have been a number of reports about a small test we ran in to help new users sign up to Some have interpreted this test as a request for people's information when you sign up for a account. This is not correct," said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"The test, which has now finished, merely includes additional language on the account sign-up page to explain that using their name will help family and friends recognise them.

"We are not collecting data and do not require people to enter their name when they sign up to Facebook," it added.

Earlier, Prasad said that the government has no plans to make a fundamental right but the government is "committed to provide to its citizens".

"As per a report from TRAI, as on June 2017, has over 431.21 million and with several million new joining every month.

"This has resulted in more and more coming online and using the internet, giving them the freedom to experience and use the internet in every aspect of their lives," Prasad said in the reply.

"Our 'Digital India' programme envisions transforming into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

"The pillars of Digital programme namely Highways, Universal Access to Mobile Connectivity and Public address the issue of in the country," he added.

--IANS

mak/in/dg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)