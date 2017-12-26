Will maintain communication with Indian over rivers: China

on Tuesday said it will maintain communication with over the transboundary rivers in the wake of lakes and dams being formed on the due to earthquakes in and which pose a danger to and

Massive landslides caused by a series of earthquakes in region have darkened the waters of the river which originates as the in

According to reports, a huge amount of debris has accumulated and blocked three locations, forming natural dams on the river across a 12-km stretch in

worries that these three landslide-induced dams and lakes may give way, leading to a huge deluge downstream.

"According to verification by the relevant authorities, I can tell you that this lake is to the east section of the China- boundary. It is caused by natural factors, it is not man-made," said.

"I noticed that Indian professional authorities have made an analysis and clarification on this. We hope the Indian media will not make a groundless speculation on this and the Chinese side will, through the existing channels, maintain communication with the Indian side on the cross-border rivers." Hua said.

and have an understanding on exchange of data, but this year said that has not done so.

--IANS

gsh/rn

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)