With rising social apathy, Delhi government approves good samaritan policy

Decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: PTI
Encouraging people to assist those in need, the Delhi government on Friday approved a 'Good Samaritan Policy' with a Rs 2,000 reward and a guarantee that good samaritans will not be troubled by the police.

Following the incident where passers-by did not help when a 32-year-old man bled to death on a Delhi street in August 2016, the government said that the scheme would help in bringing down social apathy.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"People are often hesitant of helping the victims of road accidents and others because they are often scared that police would later disturb them or grill them... under this policy we will ensure that those who help are rewarded and not buzzed by the police," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here.

Sisodia said that those who assist victims would also receive a certificate of appreciation from the Delhi government beside a reward of Rs 2,000.

According to the government figures, in 2015 a total of 8,085 accidents took place on Delhi roads.

Currently there are no provisions in law which encourage people to take the injured to hospitals for treatment.

