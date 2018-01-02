Wolfsburg extend contract with midfielder Arnold

and have agreed on a contract extension, the club announced in an official statement.

The international has signed a two-year contract extension without a release clause, ahead of scheduled. Hence, will stay with the "Wolves" until June 2020, it was announced on on Monday, reports

"The long-term extension ahead of scheduled documents our mutual trust and common ambitions," Wolfsburg's said.

is Arnold's youth club where he plays since 2009. The made his senior debut in 2011 and made 140 league appearances to provide 10 assists and 20 goals.

"I am delighted to extend my contract at ahead of schedule. In I turned to a player. I would like to spend my future here and take another step," told the club's official homepage.

sit currently on the 12th position of the standings. They encounter third placed Borussia Dortmund at the 18th round of on January 14.

--IANS

gau/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)