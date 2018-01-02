Wolfsburg extend contract with midfielder Arnold

Maximilian Arnold and Wolfsburg have agreed on a contract extension, the Bundesliga club announced in an official statement.
The Germany international has signed a two-year contract extension without a release clause, ahead of scheduled. Hence, Arnold will stay with the "Wolves" until June 2020, it was announced on on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The long-term extension ahead of scheduled documents our mutual trust and common ambitions," Wolfsburg's sporting director Olaf Rebbe said.
Wolfsburg is Arnold's youth club where he plays since 2009. The midfielder made his senior debut in 2011 and made 140 league appearances to provide 10 assists and 20 goals.
"I am delighted to extend my contract at Wolfsburg ahead of schedule. In Wolfsburg I turned to a Bundesliga player. I would like to spend my future here and take another step," Arnold told the club's official homepage.
Wolfsburg sit currently on the 12th position of the standings. They encounter third placed Borussia Dortmund at the 18th round of Bundesliga on January 14.
