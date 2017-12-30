Woman MEA staffer alleges assault by husband, in-laws

A woman working as in the (MEA) here alleged on Saturday she was brutally assaulted by husband and when she was pregnant after she refused to abort her female foetus, police said.

The woman, 42, a resident of Sector 49, Gurugram, got married to a Delhi-based doctor, on July 21, 2016. Gulati is associated with and resides in West Patel Nagar, police said.

"The woman in her complaint to police said Gulati, his sister Amita, his uncle and her mother-in-law dragged her from their house after she refused to abort her female foetus, in February this year," the FIR said.

"When I tried to enter my her in-laws' house, my mother-in-law beat her. Later, I complained to Police but no action was taken against my husband and in-laws," the victim told IANS.

She also alleged in her complaint to Police and of Police (ACP) that (SHO), Pramod Kumar Joshi and a Sub Inspector, Devender, posted in traumatised her on many occasion and threatened to fabricate her in wrong cases if she does not take her complaint back.

She also alleged that SHO Joshi, on April 1, 2017, forced her to sit in police station for over six hours and did not let her drink water and eat food, even though she was pregnant.

Her husband also beat her inside the police station. The repeated assault and trauma eventually led to miscarriage.

She later approached against them. During counselling in the court, her husband assured that the matter would be sorted out peacefully and also requested her to issue a written statement that she would not go for any legal action against him and his family members.

He took the victim to his residence but after a week, threw her out from house. The woman made a fresh complaint on Monday (December 25) against her and SHO Joshi, and sought action.

ACP told IANS that he has received a complaint regarding cruelty on the woman by her husband and

"We are examining the matter," the said.

