Women going for Haj without 'mehram' exempt from lucky draw

Muslim women who have applied to go for Haj without a 'mehram (husband or a male first blood relation as guardian) this year have been exempted from the lucky draw system that Committee operates, the said on Sunday.

This means that all the 1,300-odd women who have applied for Haj will be able to travel with no quota restrictions.

The announcement by the came after in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' said that women should get equal opportunities as men.

As per the new Haj policy, women can now travel for Haj without a mehram in groups of four. Earlier, women were barred from performing Haj alone.

"Thanks to for mentioning in today's (Sunday) Mann Ki Baat the decision of to lift ban on women going for Haj without mehram," said on Sunday.

"After the Prime Minister's suggestion, I assure that those about 1,300 women who have applied to go for Haj without mehram, will be exempted from the lottery system and allowed to proceed on Haj," Naqvi said.

Normally, Committee of (HCI) finalises the names of pilgrims who can go for Haj from the HCI quota through a lucky draw as it receives applications many times more than India's fixed quota of around 1,70,000 pilgrims.

Earlier in the day, Modi, in his radio address said: "I noticed that if a Muslim woman wanted to go for pilgrimage, they cannot go without a mehram."

"And when I enquired about it, I came to know that it was we who have have restricted them for going alone for This practice is not followed in many of the Islamic countries," he said.

"Till date, 1,300 women have applied to travel for without any Mehram," the said, adding that "they should get equal opportunity as the men get".

