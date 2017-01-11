World Bank cuts Indian GDP growth for FY17 to 7%

In its first projection on post-demonetisation, the has lowered the country's gross domestic product growth estimate for this financial year to 7 per cent, from its earlier estimate of 7.6 per cent made in June last year.

"Growth in is estimated to reach 7 per cent in financial year (FY) 2017...reflecting a modest downgrade to India's expansion," the multilateral lender said in its Global Economic Prospects report released in Washington on Tuesday.

"Unexpected — the phasing out of large denomination currency notes — weighed on growth in the third quarter of FY 2017," it said.

"Weak industrial production and manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes further suggest a setback to activity in the fourth quarter of FY 2017," it added.

Last week, India's official statistician in New Delhi also lowered the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates for 2016-17 to 7.1 per cent, compared with the 7.6 per cent growth in 2015-16.

While announcing its monetary policy review last month, the acknowledged the factor and lowered their gross value added (GVA) growth estimates for the current fiscal to 7.1 per cent from the 7.6 per cent forecast earlier.

On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, saying the move was aimed to eliminate black money, counterfeit currency and terror financing.