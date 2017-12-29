World Cup winner Rocha accepts role with Brazil's Sao Paulo

Brazil World Cup winner Ricardo Rocha has been appointed football coordinator of his former club Sao Paulo, the Brazilian outfit announced.
The position will see the former Real Madrid player reunite with his ex-Brazil teammate Rai, who was earlier this month named the club's executive director, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Rai contacted me and convinced me," Rocha, who had been working as a football commentator, told Sao Paulo FC TV.
"We share the same objective of making the club successful again. I'm happy to return to a place that I call home."
Rocha, 55, played 70 matches and won three titles for Sao Paulo between 1989 and 1991.
He and Rai, who is the younger brother of Brazil legend Socrates, were both members of the Brazil squad that won the 1994 World Cup in the United States.
Six-time Brazilian Serie A champions Sao Paulo finished 13th in the 20-team league standings this year.
