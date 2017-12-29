World Cup winner Rocha accepts role with Brazil's Sao Paulo

Cup winner Ricardo has been appointed coordinator of his former club Sao Paulo, the Brazilian outfit announced.

The position will see the former Real Madrid reunite with his ex- teammate Rai, who was earlier this month named the club's executive director, reports

" contacted me and convinced me," Rocha, who had been working as a commentator, told FC TV.

"We share the same objective of making the club successful again. I'm happy to return to a place that I call home."

Rocha, 55, played 70 matches and won three titles for between 1989 and 1991.

He and Rai, who is the younger brother of legend Socrates, were both members of the squad that won the 1994 Cup in the

Six-time Brazilian champions finished 13th in the 20-team league standings this year.

