Yamaha recalls 1,155 units of YZF-R3 motorcycle

Two-wheeler manufacturer Motor on Thursday recalled 1,155 units of its in the country.

"Recently, the parent company Motor Co., Japan, has detected a defect in its fuel tank bracket and main switch sub assembly, and has announced a recall," the company said in a statement.

"In India, this will affect 1,155 vehicles."

According to the company, it has initiated a factory modification campaign under which the defective parts will be replaced with a modified one on a 'free of cost' basis at dealerships.