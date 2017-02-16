Company
Yamaha recalls 1,155 units of YZF-R3 motorcycle

Recently, Yamaha Motor detected a defect in its fuel tank bracket and main switch sub-assembly

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Yamaha YZF-R3. Photo: Twitter

Two-wheeler manufacturer India Yamaha Motor on Thursday recalled 1,155 units of its YZF-R3 motorcycle in the country.

"Recently, the parent company Yamaha Motor Co., Japan, has detected a defect in its fuel tank bracket and main switch sub assembly, and has announced a recall," the company said in a statement.

"In India, this will affect 1,155 vehicles."

According to the company, it has initiated a factory modification campaign under which the defective parts will be replaced with a modified one on a 'free of cost' basis at Yamaha dealerships.

