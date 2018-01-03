YouTube responds to controversial video of dead body

responded on Tuesday to a controversial graphic video of a dead body posted by one of its most popular stars over the weekend.

star uploaded a 15-minute video footage featuring the dead body of a man who committed suicide in a notorious forest in to a channel followed by 15 million subscribers.

The video showed Paul and his friends walking through the Aokigahara forest in when they stumbled upon the body of an apparent suicide victim, reported.

The Aokigahara forest is often called "Suicide Forest" where many people in chose to take their own life.

Paul, who has about 3.92 million followers on Twitter, was widely criticised for the sensational and "disgusting" video from other users.

He later removed the video from his channel by himself and apologised on for his "incorrect" behaviour.

In face of mounting outrage among users, YouTube, which is owned by the world's top Google, issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying its policy of banning violent and other inappropriate contents.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the person featured in the video. prohibits violent or gory content posted in a shocking, sensational or disrespectful manner," was quoted as saying.

