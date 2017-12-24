10 key Supreme Court judgments of the year

Privacy judgment impinges social media A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, in a leading judgment of this year, declared that the right to privacy is the constitutional core of human dignity and a fundamental right. This judgment has deep implications on the validity of the Aadhaar scheme and the various social media vehicles.

The court is going to take up these two issues next year. In this judgment, the court underlined that informational privacy is a facet of the right to privacy. The dangers to privacy in an age of information can originate not only from the state but from ...