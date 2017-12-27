2017: The year of extremes

It is that time of the year — as 2017 draws to a close, it is tempting to look at developments in the area of law that impacted business enterprises during the year.

It was a year marked by three extreme developments. First, the biggest development that came at the fag end of the year – the all-surprising outcome in the 2G Telecom Scam (or should we now go back to saying “alleged scam case”). A classic example of a judicial overreach in cancellation of 2G spectrum licenses by a two-member bench of the Supreme Court, had led to the apex court correcting the law ...