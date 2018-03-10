2019 Lok Sabha polls: Govt is moving into campaign mode, says Jayant Sinha

Our guest had ruled out five-star hotels for this meeting, so we brainstormed on other restaurants and settled for The Potbelly at Bihar Niwas in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The rather quiet place with barely 15 tables, filling up at a lazy pace, seems ideal for the afternoon.

We reach early to ensure things are in place and opt for a high table, literally. The seating arrangement at the restaurant is such that three tables with sofas are placed about six steps higher than the rest. But the guest, who deals with the skies, is not quite impressed by the height we had ...